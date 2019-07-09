Panthers' Cam Newton: On track for training camp
Newton (shoulder) is slated to be a full participant when the Panthers open training camp July 24, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton struggled with shoulder pain throughout much of last season, eventually sitting out the final two weeks once Carolina fell out of playoff contention. He then had an arthroscopic procedure in January to remove scar tissue that built up after his 2017 surgery on a torn rotator cuff. Team physician Pat Connor was optimistic after he performed the January procedure, noting that cartilage damage in the shoulder was much less severe than he originally suspected. Newton resumed throwing footballs in May and was spotted throwing passes up to 20-25 yards during June minicamp. With his offseason routine impacted by the recovery process, the 30-year-old quarterback shifted his focus to losing weight, dropping down to around 240 pounds while utilizing a new trainer and a vegan diet. The Panthers likely will limit Newton's practice reps throughout the summer and possibly into the regular season.
