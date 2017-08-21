Panthers' Cam Newton: On track to play Thursday

Newton (shoulder) increased his practice reps Monday and is on track to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Newton drew praise from coach Ron Rivera for his performance Monday, saying the quarterback looked "really good." If all goes well, Newton appears poised to make his first appearance since having March shoulder surgery on Thursday in Jacksonville. While his status will need to be confirmed, Newton being able to feature during the preseason would figure to cement his Week 1 availability.