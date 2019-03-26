Panthers' Cam Newton: On track with recovery

Coach Ron Rivera reiterated the Panthers are happy with Newton's recovery from arthroscopic surgery on his right throwing shoulder, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports. "We're really pleased with his workouts," Rivera said. "Reports we got have been all positive. I look forward to seeing him soon, but just very happy that things are trending in the right direction."

Newton looked like the quarterback of yore through Week 12 of last season, but lingering soreness in the shoulder ultimately proved too much to overcome, forcing the Panthers to shut him down after a paltry 131-yard, one interception effort Week 15 against the Saints. He went under the knife Jan. 24, and every comment made by Rivera regarding Newton's rehab in the meantime has oozed with optimism. It's unclear if Newton will be able to fit in much, if any, work during the offseason program, but he nonetheless appears to be on track for the 2019 campaign.