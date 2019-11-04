Panthers' Cam Newton: Out again Week 10
Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday that Newton (foot) wouldn't be available for the Panthers' Week 10 game against the Packers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Though reports surfaced over the weekend suggesting Newton might be a candidate for injured reserve due to the slow progress in his recovery from the Lisfranc injury, Rivera was unwilling to comment on the quarterback's status beyond Week 10. Kyle Allen will pick up an eighth consecutive start in Newton's stead Sunday in Green Bay.
