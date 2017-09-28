Panthers' Cam Newton: Participation limited Thursday
The Panthers listed Newton (shoulder) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton's absence from full drills didn't prevent him from throwing during the day, signaling that the Panthers are satisfied with the health of his surgically repaired right shoulder. Given his standing as the Panthers' franchise player, Newton's practice participation will likely be limited regularly throughout the season, but he doesn't look to be at much risk of missing action in Week 4 against the Patriots. He's been held under 200 passing yards in two of his three games and owns a 2:4 TD:INT ratio for the season, but a matchup with the league's 32nd-ranked passing defense could be exactly what Newton needs to jump start his production.
