Panthers' Cam Newton: Placed on injured reserve
The Panthers placed Cam Newton on injured reserve Tuesday.
Coach Ron Rivera was unwilling to rule out an IR stint for Newton when asked about it Sunday, so the move isn't entirely unsurprising. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Newton can only return in January should the Panthers still be alive in the playoff hunt. In the meantime, Kyle Allen should continue to serve as the team's starting quarterback moving forward, with Will Grier slotted as his backup.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Out again Week 10•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: IR stint not ruled out•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Likely to avoid surgery, still no timeline•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Visiting foot specialist•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Visiting foot specialist•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Ruled out for Week 9 start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 RB Preview: Add Jones
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 10 including how to prioritize...
-
Top Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Surviving byes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...