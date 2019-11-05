Panthers' Cam Newton: Placed on injured reserve

The Panthers placed Cam Newton on injured reserve Tuesday.

Coach Ron Rivera was unwilling to rule out an IR stint for Newton when asked about it Sunday, so the move isn't entirely unsurprising. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Newton can only return in January should the Panthers still be alive in the playoff hunt. In the meantime, Kyle Allen should continue to serve as the team's starting quarterback moving forward, with Will Grier slotted as his backup.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories