Panthers' Cam Newton: Planned day off

Newton (shoulder) did not participate in any passing drills Saturday, but head coach Ron Rivera confirmed the off day was a part of the team's plans to limit his "pitch count" throughout the preseason, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Will Grier took over first-team snaps Saturday, but it's worth reiterating the Panthers are simply being cautious with their star quarterback following offseason shoulder surgery. Newton did do some light throwing on a separate field with a trainer according to David Newton of ESPN.com, so it wasn't a complete day off, but regardless it seems as if the 30-year-old is easily on track to be 100 percent come Week 1.