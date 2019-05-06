Panthers' Cam Newton: Plans to throw before camp

Newton (shoulder) hopes to resume throwing footballs before training camp, ESPN.com's David Newton reports. "I'm feeling great now," Newton said. "I feel like I do have full strength right now. But me telling the doctor that is different than, you know, whatever the clearance process may be."

Newton had arthroscopic surgery in January after missing the final two games of 2018. The shoulder injury impacted his arm strength during the second half of the season, coinciding with Carolina's slide from a 6-2 record to a 7-9 finish. Newton's arthroscopic procedure in January included the removal of scar tissue that was left over from the surgery he had on a partially torn rotator cuff during the 2017 offseason. He's confident he won't have any more setbacks with his throwing shoulder, but the Panthers presumably will take a cautious approach leading up to Week 1. Even if everything goes according to plan, Newton is unlikely to get his usual reps during training camp and the preseason. In the meantime, he's trying to drop his weight down to around 237 pounds with the help of a vegan diet and a new personal trainer. Newton weighed 248 at the 2011 combine and was listed at 245 last season.