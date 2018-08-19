Panthers' Cam Newton: Plays basically whole first half
Newton completed nine of 12 passes for 89 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Friday's 27-20 win over the Dolphins in the second preseason game.
Newton didn't appear to see Xavien Howard on the interception he threw on Carolina's second offensive series. While the Panthers were forced to punt on their next two drives, Newton remained in the game for their fifth possession, which was capped by a 27-yard touchdown to rookie tight end Ian Thomas on an underneath crossing route. That play, which came with 2:07 remaining in the second quarter, proved to be Newton's last of the evening, giving him a healthy workload in the second exhibition outing. Although he'll be disappointed by his turnover -- and a fumbled snap he recovered -- Newton has completed over 70 percent of his preseason attempts thus far, hinting at the kind of improved efficiency new coordinator Norv Turner hopes to get out of him this season.
