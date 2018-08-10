Panthers' Cam Newton: Plays two drives
Newton completed six of nine passes for 84 yards in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Bills in the preseason opener.
Newton also rushed once for three yards while leading the Panthers offense on its first two drives. During his brief stint, Newton twice found Christian McCaffrey for first downs, and connected with Jarius Wright on a 28-yard play to set up a goal-line rushing touchdown. After a productive first performance, Newton will now gear up for next Friday's meeting with the Dolphins.
