Panthers' Cam Newton: Pleased with surgery
Newton said his Jan. 24 shoulder surgery went better than he expected, ESPN.com's David Newton reports. "It's better than I thought it would be," Newton said Wednesday. "With so much going on throughout this season, I was in fear to see what actually was wrong.''
The arthroscopic procedure was performed by team physician Pat Connor, who previously operated on Newton's partially torn rotator cuff in March 2017. The 29-year-old quarterback is sure to have limitations during the offseason program, but he should have a chance to regain full strength in his problematic right shoulder before the start of training camp. There were signs of progress in his first season working under offensive coordinator Norv Turner, as Newton entered December carrying a 69.6 completion percentage with 7.5 yards per pass attempt and a 22:7 TD:INT ratio. The shoulder injury caught up to him in the final month of the season, contributing to three consecutive subpar outings before he was shut down for the year.
