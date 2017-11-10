Panthers' Cam Newton: Practices in full
Newton (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton said Wednesday that he still feels occasional pain in his throwing shoulder, but the issue hasn't threatened his game availability in quite some time. He'll be fine for Monday's matchup with a struggling Miami defense.
