Panthers' Cam Newton: Practices in limited fashion
Newton (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
It's believed that Newton's restrictions were strictly for maintenance purposes with the Panthers facing a quick turnaround between games in Week 10. Newton required surgery for his right shoulder following the 2016 campaign, but it hasn't prevented him from starting the Panthers' last 24 regular-season contests. That streak seems at little risk of coming to an end Thursday in Pittsburgh.
