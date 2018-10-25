Panthers' Cam Newton: Preparing to suit up Sunday
Offensive coordinator Norv Turner reiterated Thursday that Newton is dealing with a sore right shoulder but is getting ready to play Sunday against the Ravens, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The Panthers limited Newton's reps at Wednesday's practice, which coach Ron Rivera expects will be the "new normal" for the quarterback moving forward, per Bill Voth of the team's official site. Newton similarly was listed as limited on initial injury reports last season due to surgery in March of 2017 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. Look for Newton to gain clearance to suit up prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
