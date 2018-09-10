Panthers' Cam Newton: Produces with legs versus Cowboys
Newton completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 161 yards while adding 58 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries during Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys.
While Newton struggled to a paltry 6.2 yards per attempt, he made numerous plays with his legs and wound up leading the team in rushing. He scored a four-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and orchestrated a 63-yard scoring drive to stretch the lead early in the fourth. Newton clearly needs time to build a rapport with his new supporting cast and will have to cope without Greg Olsen (foot) after his injury, but his rushing ability still affords him a solid floor for fantasy production. He'll look to improve upon this season debut next week against the Falcons.
