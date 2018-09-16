Panthers' Cam Newton: Productive effort in losing cause

Newton completed 32 of 45 passes for 335 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Panthers' 31-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 42 yards

Despite the team loss, Newton performed admirably on an individual basis, heavily utilizing ace pass-catching back Christian McCaffrey and wideouts Devin Funchess and Jarius Wright in the absence of Greg Olsen (foot). The tally represented a major boost in production for Newton, who'd only managed 161 yards passing in a Week 1 victory against the Cowboys. The rapport he demonstrated with multiple pass catchers Sunday was certainly encouraging, and he'll look to carry over the momentum into a Week 3 battle versus the Bengals.