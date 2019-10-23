Panthers' Cam Newton: Progressing in rehab
Newton (foot) appeared to take a step forward in his rehab process Wednesday, going through more specific football drills, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton won't make it back for Sunday's game in San Francisco, but he's at least showing tangible signs of progress in his rehab from a Lisfranc sprain. Coach Ron Rivera hasn't commented on the Panthers' quarterback situation beyond the upcoming week.
