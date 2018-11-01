Panthers' Cam Newton: Puts in full practice Thursday
Newton (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Newton kickstarted an amended practice regimen last week, getting listed as limited both Wednesday and Thursday before the Panthers cleared him Friday. On this occasion, he followed up Wednesday's limited session by handling every practice rep Thursday. With the health of his right throwing shoulder not in question, Newton can prepare for a juicy matchup Sunday against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed a 300-yard passer five times and a 20:1 TD:INT in seven games this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: No throwing Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Accounts for three touchdowns in win•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Cleared to face Baltimore•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Preparing to suit up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...