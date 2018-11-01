Panthers' Cam Newton: Puts in full practice Thursday

Newton (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Newton kickstarted an amended practice regimen last week, getting listed as limited both Wednesday and Thursday before the Panthers cleared him Friday. On this occasion, he followed up Wednesday's limited session by handling every practice rep Thursday. With the health of his right throwing shoulder not in question, Newton can prepare for a juicy matchup Sunday against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed a 300-yard passer five times and a 20:1 TD:INT in seven games this season.

