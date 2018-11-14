Panthers' Cam Newton: Puts in limited session Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Per usual, the maintenance program on Newton's right throwing shoulder is holding true. Expect the signal-caller to rid himself of the designation by week's end, even if the Panthers wait until Friday's injury report to do so.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws pair of touchdowns in blowout loss•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready for Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited at walkthrough Monday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws for pair of scores in win•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Puts in full practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...