Panthers' Cam Newton: Puts in limited showing Thursday
Newton (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton's two limited showings to open Week 16 preparations shouldn't be of any concern for fantasy owners planning on deploying the quarterback in lineups for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The Panthers have been managing Newton's practice reps carefully all season to limit the strain on his surgically repaired throwing shoulder, and the move seems to be paying dividends down the stretch. Though he's only completed 55.9 percent of his passes over the Panthers' last six games, Newton has turned the ball over just once while tossing 11 touchdowns and providing 388 yards and two scores on the ground.
