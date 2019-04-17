Panthers' Cam Newton: Range of motion increasing

General manager Marty Hurney said Newton (shoulder) has increased his range of motion this offseason, but the quarterback has yet to throw a football, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Head coach Ron Rivera indicated something similar in January and it seems Newton only continued to progress as the offseason went on. While the quarterback remains without a timetable to resume throwing footballs, the Panthers have expressed nothing but optimism over Newton's recovery thus far and there doesn't appear to be any concern whatsoever over his Week 1 availability. Newton will be four months removed from arthroscopic shoulder surgery when OTAs kick off next month and six months removed before training camp starts in late July.