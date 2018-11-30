Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready for dream matchup

Newton (shoulder) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.

Newton followed his usual routine, logging a full practice Friday after starting the week with a pair of limited sessions. It appears he'll have all the key members of his supporting cast for Sunday's elite matchup, as Devin Funchess (back) also upgraded to full participation Friday. The Buccaneers rank near the bottom of the league in every significant pass defense metric, including dead last in opponent passer rating (119.5) and touchdowns allowed (26). Newton did take a backseat to Christian McCaffrey during a 42-28 win over Tampa Bay in Week 9, finishing with 247 passing yards, 33 rushing yards and two scores (both through the air).

