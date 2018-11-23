Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready for Sunday

Newton (shoulder) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's home game against Seattle.

Newton upgraded to full participation Friday after starting the week with a pair of limited practices. The maintenance plan for his surgically repaired shoulder seems to be working, as he owns the best marks of his career for passer rating (102.7) and completion percentage (68.4). The Panthers likely will be playing without Devin Funchess (back) on Sunday, but it isn't a big loss given how bad he has looked recently. Fellow wideout Torrey Smith (knee) is tentatively expected to return, giving Newton another receiving option alongside D.J. Moore, Greg Olsen, Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel. The Seahawks have surrendered just 16 touchdowns (zero rushing) to quarterbacks, but they haven't been overly stingy in terms of yards per pass attempt (7.6) or completion percentage (66.0).

