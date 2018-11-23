Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready for Sunday
Newton (shoulder) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's home game against Seattle.
Newton upgraded to full participation Friday after starting the week with a pair of limited practices. The maintenance plan for his surgically repaired shoulder seems to be working, as he owns the best marks of his career for passer rating (102.7) and completion percentage (68.4). The Panthers likely will be playing without Devin Funchess (back) on Sunday, but it isn't a big loss given how bad he has looked recently. Fellow wideout Torrey Smith (knee) is tentatively expected to return, giving Newton another receiving option alongside D.J. Moore, Greg Olsen, Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel. The Seahawks have surrendered just 16 touchdowns (zero rushing) to quarterbacks, but they haven't been overly stingy in terms of yards per pass attempt (7.6) or completion percentage (66.0).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...