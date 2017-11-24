Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready for Sunday

Newton (thumb) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's road game against the Jets.

The Panthers have been limiting Newton's practice participation all season to limit the wear and tear on his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. His thumb injury doesn't seem like much of an issue as the Panthers come out of their bye week to face a fading Jets defense.

