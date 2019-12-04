Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready for surgery

Newton plans to have surgery on the Lisfranc injury in his left foot, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reports.

Newton hasn't played since Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 5. He should have time to recover from surgery before training camp next year, but his future with the Panthers remains uncertain, as 2020 is the final season of a five-year extension. Newton will turn 31 in May, and the team can save $19.1 million in cap space if he's traded or released during the offseason, per overthecap.com. Of course, the Panthers might also have interest in a contract extension, especially if the early stages of Newton's rehab process go well.