Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready for Thursday
Newton (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Newton went through the typical maintenance routine for his right throwing shoulder this week, logging back-to-back limited sessions before practicing in full Wednesday. With his status cleared, he'll focus on exploiting a Steelers defense that has allowed 278.6 passing yards per game and a 17:5 TD:INT in eight games to quarterbacks this season.
