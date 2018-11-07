Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready for Thursday

Newton (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Newton went through the typical maintenance routine for his right throwing shoulder this week, logging back-to-back limited sessions before practicing in full Wednesday. With his status cleared, he'll focus on exploiting a Steelers defense that has allowed 278.6 passing yards per game and a 17:5 TD:INT in eight games to quarterbacks this season.

