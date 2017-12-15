Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready to face Packers

Newton (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Per usual, Newton didn't log a full session until the final practice of the week. The limited workload seems to have helped him stay healthy throughout the season, though his inconsistent performance hasn't exactly inspired confidence. Newton has at least fared well in most of his favorable matchups, which bodes well for Sunday's game against a Packers team that's given up 7.8 yards per pass attempt.