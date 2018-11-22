Panthers' Cam Newton: Remains limited Thursday

Newton (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Newton maintained the same level of participation for a second consecutive session, making throws in the process, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer. Perhaps more importantly, though, Newton didn't have "ankle" next to his name, a body part that forced him to miss a handful of snaps this past Sunday in Detroit. Assuming he's cleared on the Panthers' final Week 12 injury report, he'll look to extend his streak with multiple touchdown passes to 10 games Sunday versus the Seahawks.

More News
Our Latest Stories