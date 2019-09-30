Panthers' Cam Newton: Remains out Week 5
Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday that Newton (foot) remains without a timeline for a return and will sit out the Week 5 matchup with the Jaguars, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The news doesn't come as a surprise after Newton posted a video Friday indicating that he suffered a mild Lisfranc sprain in his left foot during the third week of the preseason and then aggravated the injury in a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. Like Rivera, Newton was unwilling to offer up a specific timeline for a return, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed that the quarterback has an "outside shot" at being ready to go for the Panthers' Week 6 rematch with the Buccaneers in London. Kyle Allen, who has guided the Panthers to two straight wins in Newton's absence, is thus on track for at least one more start next weekend while the franchise signal-caller continues to recover from the injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...