Panthers' Cam Newton: Remains out Week 5

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday that Newton (foot) remains without a timeline for a return and will sit out the Week 5 matchup with the Jaguars, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The news doesn't come as a surprise after Newton posted a video Friday indicating that he suffered a mild Lisfranc sprain in his left foot during the third week of the preseason and then aggravated the injury in a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. Like Rivera, Newton was unwilling to offer up a specific timeline for a return, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed that the quarterback has an "outside shot" at being ready to go for the Panthers' Week 6 rematch with the Buccaneers in London. Kyle Allen, who has guided the Panthers to two straight wins in Newton's absence, is thus on track for at least one more start next weekend while the franchise signal-caller continues to recover from the injury.