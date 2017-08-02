Panthers' Cam Newton: Resting shoulder again Wednesday
Newton (shoulder) did not throw during team drills during Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Newton has experienced a spell of fatigue and soreness in his surgically-repaired right shoulder since the start of training camp, while the limitations on his activity level in practice have extended through Wednesday. As the Panthers remain cautious with their starting quarterback during the early stages of camp, Derek Anderson figures to continue handling first-team reps.
