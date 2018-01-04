Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns in full Thursday
Newton (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Newton finished Week 17 in Atlanta with his worst QB rating (31.5) of the season, which may have been the impetus for cutting short the maintenance of his right throwing shoulder. As evidence, he typically didn't log a full practice until his final day of prep during the regular season. In line for two such sessions prior to the Panthers' wild-card contest at New Orleans, he may want to avoid any rust in the do-or-die scenario.
