Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns to Friday's exhibition
Newton returned to Friday's preseason contest against the Patriots, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton took a hit, lost the ball in the process and left the contest for a visit in the sideline tent. After some time on the sideline, he was good to go and proceeded to hit top wideout Devin Funchess for a seven-yard gain. Considering he reentered the game, Newton should be good to go moving forward.
