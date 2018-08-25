Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns to Friday's exhibition

Newton returned to Friday's preseason contest against the Patriots, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Newton took a hit, lost the ball in the process and left the contest for a visit in the sideline tent. After some time on the sideline, he was good to go and proceeded to hit top wideout Devin Funchess for a seven-yard gain. Considering he reentered the game, Newton should be good to go moving forward.

