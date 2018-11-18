Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns to game
Newton (left ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Sunday afternoon was an eventful one for a number of NFL QBs, including Washington's Alex Smith, who suffered what looked like a bad ankle injury against the Texans. Fortunately for the Panthers and those who rely on Newton in fantasy lineups, Carolina's franchise signal-caller avoided a major injury in Week 11.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Hurts left ankle•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Cleared to face Lions•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Estimated as limited participant•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Puts in limited session Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws pair of touchdowns in blowout loss•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready for Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...