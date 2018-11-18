Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns to game

Newton (left ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Sunday afternoon was an eventful one for a number of NFL QBs, including Washington's Alex Smith, who suffered what looked like a bad ankle injury against the Texans. Fortunately for the Panthers and those who rely on Newton in fantasy lineups, Carolina's franchise signal-caller avoided a major injury in Week 11.

