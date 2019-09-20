Play

Panthers' Cam Newton: Ruled out for Week 3

Newton (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Newton didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and doesn't seem to have made much progress Friday. His upcoming absence leaves Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for a road game in Arizona.

