Panthers' Cam Newton: Ruled out for Week 9 start

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday that Newton (foot) wouldn't be cleared to start Week 9 against the Titans, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. "We've got to make sure he's ready,'' Rivera said of Newton. "The last update I got more so than anything else is he's going through his rehab. We'll see. Right now, we're going into this game with Kyle [Allen] as the starter."

While Rivera didn't rule Newton out from returning to practice this week, the franchise quarterback will unsurprisingly be sidelined for a sixth straight game while he continues to work back from a Lisfranc injury. Allen has been mostly impressive while guiding the Panthers to four wins in five starts in Newton's absence, but he endured his worst showing to date in Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers, completing only 19 of 37 passes for 158 yards and tossing three interceptions.