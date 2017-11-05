Panthers' Cam Newton: Rushes for score in win

Newton completed 13 of 24 passes for 137 yards and rushed nine times for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Newton struggled once again through the air, as he's now averaged under 6.25 yards per attempt in four straight games and thrown just two touchdowns over that span. In his defense, the subtraction of former top wideout Kelvin Benjamin always figured to complicate things this week, and Newton still compensated by leading the Panthers in rushing. In fact, his 86 yards marked a season high, and the quarterback punctuated that performance with a gutsy nine-yard score just before halftime. On the back of consecutive wins, Newton and company will now turn their attention to next Monday night's visit from the Dolphins.