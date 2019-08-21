Panthers' Cam Newton: Scheduled for 3-4 drives

Newton likely will play three or four drives in Thursday's preseason game against New England, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Held out the past two weeks, Newton will make just the one appearance before he faces the Rams in Week 1. His surgically repaired shoulder seems to be holding up fine, with no report of any setback throughout training camp. Coach Ron Rivera said Kyle Allen will be the first quarterback off the bench Thursday night.

