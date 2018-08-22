Panthers' Cam Newton: Scheduled for extended run
Coach Ron Rivera said Newton and the other starter will play through the first series of the second half in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, Joe Person of The Athletic Carolina reports.
Rivera wants to see how his starters handle halftime adjustments before he turns the game over to players competing for roster spots. Newton has already been rather busy this preseason, completing 15 of 21 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception in two games. He threw a hideous pick in last week's win over the Dolphins, but his completion percentage (71.4) should make new offensive coordinator Norv Turner happy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...