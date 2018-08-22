Panthers' Cam Newton: Scheduled for extended run

Coach Ron Rivera said Newton and the other starter will play through the first series of the second half in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, Joe Person of The Athletic Carolina reports.

Rivera wants to see how his starters handle halftime adjustments before he turns the game over to players competing for roster spots. Newton has already been rather busy this preseason, completing 15 of 21 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception in two games. He threw a hideous pick in last week's win over the Dolphins, but his completion percentage (71.4) should make new offensive coordinator Norv Turner happy.