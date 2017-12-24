Panthers' Cam Newton: Scores game-winning touchdown
Newton completed 16 of 25 passes for 160 yards and an interception in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Buccaneers. He also rushed 14 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Newton wasn't very effective through the air, but he once again made a significant impact carrying the ball. In fact, after dropping a shotgun snap, Newton scooped up his own fumble and ran up the middle for a two-yard touchdown with 35 seconds remaining in Sunday's game. That score not only clinched Carolina's victory, but also secured a playoff spot for the Panthers. With the division title still obtainable, Newton should be utilized as usual next Sunday versus the Falcons. In his prior meeting against Atlanta this season, Newton finished with 223 total yards and a touchdown.
