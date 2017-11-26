Panthers' Cam Newton: Scores on ground

Newton completed 11 of 28 passes for 168 yards during Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets. He added 28 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and fumbled once.

It was a weak start for Newton against a middle-of-the-road defense after blitzing Miami on Monday night last week. Maybe one can argue that Sunday's struggles in the pocket are an aberration, but it might be more likely that the Miami game was the exception to the rule. Newton has completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes with six yards per attempt or less in four of his last six games. He remains one of the NFL's most dangerous running quarterbacks, but the passing element has not been there consistently in recent weeks.