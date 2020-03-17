Panthers' Cam Newton: Seeking trade out of Carolina
The Panthers have given Newton (foot) permission to seek a trade.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that team and player are working together to find a trade, and Dianna Russini of ESPN adds that the Panthers have shown interest in signing Teddy Bridgewater. There have been signs pointing toward a rebuilding project under a new coaching staff in Carolina, but there was also some thought that the team might take one last chance at competing for a playoff spot with an offense led by Newton, Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore. It now seems clear the Panthers have chosen the rebuilding path, which could lead to multiple trades in the weeks to come. Newton has been rehabbing from Lisfranc surgery with the hope of passing a physical and returning to football activity at some point this spring.
