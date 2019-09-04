Panthers' Cam Newton: Set for season opener

Newton (foot) wasn't listed on the Panthers' first injury report of Week 1, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After recovering from January surgery to address his right shoulder, Newton slowly but surely built up his practice reps during training camp and was allowed to take the field in preseason Week 3. In that contest, he picked up a mid-foot sprain, but the team remained confident in his ability to be ready for Week 1. If Wednesday's post from the Panthers is any indication, Newton will be out there for Sunday's showdown with the Rams.