Panthers' Cam Newton: Set for season opener
Newton (foot) wasn't listed on the Panthers' first injury report of Week 1, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
After recovering from January surgery to address his right shoulder, Newton slowly but surely built up his practice reps during training camp and was allowed to take the field in preseason Week 3. In that contest, he picked up a mid-foot sprain, but the team remained confident in his ability to be ready for Week 1. If Wednesday's post from the Panthers is any indication, Newton will be out there for Sunday's showdown with the Rams.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...