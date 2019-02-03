Panthers' Cam Newton: Should be ready for 2019 season

The Panthers expect Newton (shoulder) to be ready to start the 2019 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Newton played through a shoulder injury for a bulk of the 2018 campaign, and although he'll likely be back for Week 1, the Panthers appeared slightly less certain about Newton being healthy to begin training camp after he underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove excess scar tissue in January. This also casts doubt that Newton will be fully available for the offseason program which begins in April and runs through stretches during May and June. Newton had a solid season despite the injury, so he'll have plenty to build off of when he can get back to full participation.