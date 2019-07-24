Panthers' Cam Newton: Should gain clearance Wednesday

Newton (shoulder) is expected to gain clearance for training camp after he meets with team doctors Wednesday afternoon, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Newton should have clearance for all activities, but the quantity of reps likely will be scaled back to avoid any further issues with his problematic throwing shoulder. He had an arthroscopic procedure in January to remove scar tissue that built up after his 2017 surgery on a torn rotator cuff. Newton resumed throwing footballs in May and threw passes up to 20-25 yards during June minicamp.