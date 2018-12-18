Panthers' Cam Newton: Shoulder issue impacts performance

Newton admitted after Monday's game against the Saints that he's still battling constant soreness with his right shoulder, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Newton completed just 16 of his 29 passes for 131 yards and an interception, with a number of underthrows seemingly the product of his shoulder issues, though he wasn't willing to place the blame on it. He's turned in arguably two of his worst efforts of the season in the last two weeks, completing a season-low 55 percent of his passes Monday while failing to throw a touchdown pass for the second time in as many weeks. With the Panthers' playoff odds nearing zero, it's possible Newton will rest his shoulder over the final two games. The team hasn't made a mention of that at this point, however.