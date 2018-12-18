Panthers' Cam Newton: Shoulder issue impacts performance
Newton admitted after Monday's game against the Saints that he's still battling constant soreness with his right shoulder, David Newton of ESPN reports.
Newton completed just 16 of his 29 passes for 131 yards and an interception, with a number of underthrows seemingly the product of his shoulder issues, though he wasn't willing to place the blame on it. He's turned in arguably two of his worst efforts of the season in the last two weeks, completing a season-low 55 percent of his passes Monday while failing to throw a touchdown pass for the second time in as many weeks. With the Panthers' playoff odds nearing zero, it's possible Newton will rest his shoulder over the final two games. The team hasn't made a mention of that at this point, however.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Struggles in another narrow defeat•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Good to go Week 15•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited at practice again•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Kicks off week as limited participant•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Held without TD by Browns•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Shoulder not expected to be issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...