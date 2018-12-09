Panthers' Cam Newton: Shoulder not expected to be issue

The Panthers aren't viewing Newton's surgically repaired right shoulder as nearly as much of a concern heading into Sunday's matchup with the Browns as they did late in the Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The fact that Newton doesn't carry an injury designation into the weekend already implied some level of confidence in his health, but it's at least reassuring for his fantasy managers to hear that Carolina is optimistic the quarterback can bounce back from his four-interception disaster against Tampa Bay. During that contest, Newton also ceded the final snap to backup Taylor Heinicke, who threw an unsuccessful Hail Mary attempt to close out the contest. Rapoport relays that Newton's shoulder injury is considered minor and merely a matter of general soreness, with another offseason procedure not expected to be in the cards for the signal-caller. Carolina will likely continue to limit Newton's throwing in practices going forward as a safeguard, but the 29-year-old should start each of the team's final four contests.