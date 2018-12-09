Panthers' Cam Newton: Shoulder not expected to be issue
The Panthers aren't viewing Newton's surgically repaired right shoulder as nearly as much of a concern heading into Sunday's matchup with the Browns as they did late in the Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The fact that Newton doesn't carry an injury designation into the weekend already implied some level of confidence in his health, but it's at least reassuring for his fantasy managers to hear that Carolina is optimistic the quarterback can bounce back from his four-interception disaster against Tampa Bay. During that contest, Newton also ceded the final snap to backup Taylor Heinicke, who threw an unsuccessful Hail Mary attempt to close out the contest. Rapoport relays that Newton's shoulder injury is considered minor and merely a matter of general soreness, with another offseason procedure not expected to be in the cards for the signal-caller. Carolina will likely continue to limit Newton's throwing in practices going forward as a safeguard, but the 29-year-old should start each of the team's final four contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14