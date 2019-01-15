Panthers' Cam Newton: Shoulder surgery may be considered

Owner David Tepper admitted Tuesday that a decision hasn't been made regarding surgery on Newton's right throwing shoulder, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. "We have to recognize we may have to do things through the year if it doesn't [get better]," Tepper said. "We have to make sure we have our options in all ways possible."

Upon first glance at his game log from the 2018 season, Newton was more or less himself for most of it, accounting for at least two touchdown passes in each game from Week 2 through Week 13. On top of that impressive run, he posted a career-high 67.9 completion percentage, averaged 4.8 yards per carry and scored four TDs on the ground. After Week 7, he regularly was rested in practice due to lingering soreness in his right shoulder, and the lack of reps seemed to catch up to him in his final two appearances Weeks 14 and 15, the latter of which was a 131-yard performance with no touchdowns and one interception on 16-for-29 passing. The Panthers opted to shut down Newton thereafter, leading to Taylor Heinicke (elbow) and Kyle Allen (shoulder) getting starts down the stretch. The initial remedy for Newton appears to be rest, but Tepper's comments indicate a procedure will be considered if his condition doesn't improve in a timely manner.