Panthers' Cam Newton: Shut down for season

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Newton (shoulder) will miss the final two games of the season, noting that a healthy Taylor Heinicke gives the team a better chance to win, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Rivera may actually be right about the 25-year-old Heinicke, who has attempted just five passes in the NFL since going undrafted back in 2015. It's a testament to how bad Newton looked in Monday's 12-9 loss to the Saints, managing just 4.5 yards per pass attempt without any ability to push the ball downfield. The health of Newton's right shoulder is sure to be one of the major storylines of the upcoming NFL offseason. The Panthers haven't commented on a recovery plan or timeline.