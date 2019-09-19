Play

Panthers' Cam Newton: Sidelined at practice Thursday

Newton (foot) will not practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Things certainly are not looking good for Newton, who is missing his second straight day of practice with a mid-foot sprain. Kyle Allen will again lad the first-team offense in practice Thursday and looks to be on track to start in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

