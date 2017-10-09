Panthers' Cam Newton: Spectacular for second straight week

Newton completed 26 of 33 passes for 355 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions. He didn't net any yards on his seven rushes, fumbled once and recovered a loose ball.

Newton's transformation over the last two games has been something to behold, as he's channeled the form he flashed as the 2015 NFL MVP, as opposed to that of the player who'd mustered a 2:4 TD:INT ratio through the first three games of the season. Factoring in Sunday's production, Newton is 48-for-62 for 671 yards with six touchdowns and one interception over the last pair of contests, averaging well over 10 yards per attempt in each. He impressively connected with Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffrey for his trio of scores Sunday, while also cultivating his emerging connection with tight end Ed Dickson to the tune of five connections for 175 yards. Newton's vastly improved play has led the Panthers to consecutive wins after they'd bottomed out in a 34-13 Week 3 loss to the Saints. He'll look to keep it going against the Eagles in a tough Thursday night Week 6 showdown.